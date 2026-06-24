The No. 1 Song On June 24, 1979 Sounds So Much Cooler Today

Welcome to the second edition of The No. 1 Song on This Day, a biweekly column where we discuss the No. 1 songs from decades ago that are way cooler today.

Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff" has become the unofficial anthem for whenever someone gets changed and dances while looking at themselves in the mirror. Over 45 years later, the beat still pumps through the body and gets everybody flexing like they're a Greek god on parade. Summer had already produced several songs that defined '70s disco, so it was unsurprising that "Hot Stuff" sat at the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 during the week of June 24, 1979. It had already been in the top spot the week before that and hung on to that position for most of June.

"Hot Stuff" doesn't feel like a typical disco-era song, though. While it certainly has a bassy groove that turns those floor anchors into happy feet, the electric riff gives it more of a snapping bite than usual. You hear the song, and you feel the atmosphere fire up to scorching-hot temperatures. Would you consider this disco or rock? Also, who really is the "hot stuff" in the song: Is it you, or the mysterious stranger you want to grind up against as you thrust those hips to the chorus?

While many of its contemporaries have been lost to the sands of time, "Hot Stuff" continues to endure as a genre-transcending banger. So let's take a look back at what makes it such a knockout song.