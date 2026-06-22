The 5 Best Guitar Riffs From '70s Artists

The perfect guitar riff is unique, recognizable, iconic — in other words, a snippet of scratchy guitar work that instantly identifies the song it comes from. It's a blend of technical skill and songwriting know-how, plus a little creative luck, that leads guitar players to conjure unforgettable hallmark sounds that transcend the song itself to become musical memes, in a sense. And the songs of the '70s have some of the best guitar licks ever captured on recorded media, turning the era into a never-ending riff fest featuring a who's who of the biggest guitarists in the business.

It was no picnic trying to hone in on the five best guitar riffs of the '70s; so many classic rock tunes caught lightning in a bottle that decade. We pored over the possibilities and landed on a quintet that represents a range of sounds and styles without straying too far from the quick-and-crunchy riff work that makes the best riffs ... well, work. Glossy pop-rock banger "Ebony Eyes" and velvety soft rock classic "Rhiannon" contain guitar riffs you can identify at 50 paces. In the more bluesy rock arena, riffs from "Whole Lotta Love" and "Smoke on the Water" are solid standards for both listeners and guitar players. And the searing thunder of "Barracuda" is an ominous moan-and-wail combo that can get heads banging from the jump.