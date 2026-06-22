5 Female Rockers Who Launched Legendary Solo Careers After Leaving Their Bands

Rock 'n' roll, and the wider music industry in general, can often seem like a boy's club, with meaty male acts (and mighty male egos) dominating charts as well as the conversation. But if women occasionally have to shout louder and rock harder to be heard, it's only developed their voices, attitudes, and artistic sensibilities. And some of the most prominent female rockers have done their best work alone, or at least as an above-the-title frontwoman with a backing band, placing themselves in the position the rock gods created them to occupy: front and center.

We've picked five of our faves, though these are far from the only top-notch double-X-chromosome stars who've lit up the charts on their own. Four are already inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while the last has received a similar honor from a country closer to home. And all of these women, we assure you, rock.