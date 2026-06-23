At What Temperature Do Vinyl Records Start To Warp?

So you know how you shouldn't leave a baby or dog in a hot car? Right. Think of your vinyls like precious little children, which you might already do if you're a serious collector. And if you are a serious collector, then you know that vinyl records can warp if they get too hot. Though direct sunlight is the ultimate killer, temperatures of 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius) all but guarantee warping.

Some misguided folks in the audience might hear that exceedingly high temperature (higher than the Sahara Desert's average, as a reference) and think, "Oh sweet, I can just, like, not worry because I live in Alaska." Not so, dear reader, not so. It's environmental factors taken all-in-all, in aggregate, that determine the longevity of a record. No matter that vinyl records can still function at 100 years old, they require proper care, like keeping them stacked vertically except in cases of short-term use and not even leaving them leaning on a loose shelf. A vinyl need not bake on a dashboard on a hot day to warp, which is completely possible, temperature-wise, in direct sunlight. Dust, humidity, improper storage and handling, plus temperatures above or below the very narrow range of 65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, will all wreck your records over time.

But even if you warp your record, it might be salvageable to a degree. Depending on the type of deformity, you might be able to kinda-sorta flatten it back into place. But really, don't expect it to be the same.