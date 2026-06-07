How Long Does A Vinyl Record Last With Proper Care?

Though music may last forever, its media won't. Whether you've got a trove of vinyl on proud display next to your record player, or you're one of the new and proud generation of vinyl adherents to invest in the '70s music lover's mainstay, the direct-drive turntable, you owe it to yourself to take care of what you love. If you do, how long can a vinyl last? Longer than you, if we're being honest: about 100 years.

That 100-year lifespan comes with loads of provisos, though. Firstly, records really are made from vinyl, plus a whole lot of chemical wizardry that makes them very different from Catwoman Halloween costumes. Specifically, they're made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC, aka that stuff that some waste disposal and water management pipes are made from, is obviously meant to last a long time. But, its lifespan can seriously shrink if you batter, mistreat, or even slightly mishandle your vinyls day by day, bit by bit. Like anything you want to last — whether it be an acoustic guitar, a laptop, a book, or a pair of jeans — you've got to actively take care of your records.

On top of this, certain vinyls are more durable than others. Thicker (180 grams) means more long-lasting. Plus, if you've got a really old record (pre-World War II), it's likely made from shellac and is vastly more fragile than newer vinyls. And no matter what, the more you use it, the more likely it is to deteriorate.