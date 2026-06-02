Vertical Or Horizontal: What's The Best Way To Store Vinyl Records?

Go into any record store and you're unlikely to see many vinyl albums stored flat, but that doesn't mean it's not okay to do so — in certain circumstances. Having no more than 10 vinyls laid horizontally for a short period of time, say if they're in a box because you're moving house, or you want to show off a few prized albums to friends, is unlikely to cause damage. But leave them like that for too long or stack too many in the pile (50 records can weigh over 16 pounds) and you run the risk of warping, flattened grooves, and — potentially the most terrifying of all for genuine collectors' items — sleeve damage from the record pressing on the cover, also known as ring wear.

Caution should also be taken with vertical storage. Standing your records at even the smallest angle can distort their shape, pressing down on the bottom half of the disc and bending it just enough to cause problems without you even realizing. A less-than-2-millimeter warp can potentially degrade the sound when your vinyl hits the turntable and reduce the resale value of vintage records. To avoid this, insert wide-faced rigid dividers at regular intervals among your collection, and don't be tempted to cram in your vertically stored records, as this will also increase the support. Allow just enough space for each one to slide in and out easily.