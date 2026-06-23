Musical Prodigies Who Recorded No. 1 Hits Before Turning 20

Lesley Gore said that she always loved to perform as a child, and she was singing in a local girl group by middle school. At 15, she began taking professional vocal lessons. The following year, she got her big break. Quincy Jones told NPR that after being given a tape of a colleague's friend's niece, instead of sending it back with a rejection as everyone expected, "I said I'd like to try this because she had a great sound for a rock singer in those days. She could sing really in tune. She was 16 years old."

The pair considered 250 demos and recorded three others besides its "It's My Party." On May 11, 1963, one week after its release (and three days after she turned 17), the song debuted at No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100; on June 1, it topped the chart. It would not be Gore's last hit: before she turned 18, she had three additional records in the Top 10.

While she had 19 songs on the Hot 100 before the end of the decade, she also thought it was important to go to college. "The record company wasn't thrilled, my agent wasn't thrilled — but I sensed very early just how fickle this business is," she told The Sacramento Bee in 2006 about enrolling at Sarah Lawrence. She eventually moved into songwriting and in 1981, Gore was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Out Here On My Own" from 1980's "Fame." She also appeared on Broadway and released a final studio album in 2005.