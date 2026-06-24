5 Defining Duets Of Stevie Nicks That Prove She's The Queen Of Dreamy Collabs

The myriad musical roles Stevie Nicks has played in her career may be highlighted by her being the Fleetwood Mac member who gave the band its only No. 1 single before launching a solo career that turned her into a mega-star. But the whirling diva of the rock world has been nothing if not a generous partner to her musical cohorts, a status that's led to some of the most incredible rock and pop duets ever recorded. It's a natural fit for the harmony-loving singer, whose famous personal and professional partnership with Lindsey Buckingham was where her rock 'n' roll adventures began. But Nicks also has a knack for choosing musical partners who let her add her distinctive spirit to their works, transforming straightforward songs into works of dreamy audio magic.

The duets in Nicks' catalog run the gamut from the smoky, moody "Gold," performed with '70s folk-rocker John Stewart, to the soulful and spirited "Whenever I Call You Friend," her pairing with '80s pop phenom Kenny Loggins, and "Leather and Lace," her smash musical hook-up with former paramour Don Henley. Falling squarely in the space between those sounds are a pair of simmering duets with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the languid yet stirring "I Will Run to You," and the bombshell hit "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." The whole set is a masterclass in choosing the perfect partners for making smoldering harmony and melodic bliss.