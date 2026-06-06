The Greatest Music Cameos Of '70s Rock Nobody Talks About

John Lennon actually hated songwriting, which might be why he wasn't as prolific of a hitmaker in the 1970s as his former bandmates in the Beatles, particularly Paul McCartney. Between 1970 and 1973, Lennon only reached the Top 5 of the pop chart twice; by 1974, he was despondent and distracted from creative endeavors by personal problems, including a trial split from his wife, Yoko Ono, and serious issues with his U.S. immigration status. It was in that year that Lennon managed to complete the "Walls and Bridges" LP with a little help from his friends, including Elton John, one of the biggest pop superstars of the era.

On the Lennon-written, frantic and energetic "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night," John contributed backing vocals, organ, and piano, and he thought it was such a great song that, during production, he predicted that it could very well be a No. 1 hit single. Lennon politely disagreed, prompting John to make a bet: If "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night" topped the Billboard Hot 100, Lennon would have to take the stage at a future Elton John concert.

In November 1974, John's prophecy came to fruition: "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night" made it to No. 1. And that's why Lennon surprised the audience at John's Thanksgiving concert at New York's Madison Square Garden: to make good on the wager. The two stars worked their way through "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night" and a couple of Beatles tunes.