Bands That Transformed Their Legacy With A New Member

Musicians playing together can have all the chops, musical ideas, and swagger in the world, but they aren't a band until they have chemistry. It's not the lead singer, guitarist, or any other individual that audiences respond to; it's the way those elements mix, bubble, explode, and so forth. Time and again in rock from the '60s to the '90s, adding a new member to a band completely shifted that chemical reaction, shaking up their sound and forever transforming fortunes and legacy.

Often, the addition was the missing ingredient: think Stevie Nicks joining Fleetwood Mac, Bruce Dickinson taking Iron Maiden by the horns, or Faith No More hitting new heights with Mike Patton. In other cases, musicians with massive shoes to fill stepped up in massive ways, such as with AC/DC, Van Halen, and the Grateful Dead, which saw renewed surges and growing legacies thanks to new blood and musical energy. But a new band member can also be a double-edged sword; while Sid Vicious looked the part for the Sex Pistols, the band became more spectacle and less musical after he joined.

There are countless examples we could have picked for this list, with so many line-up shifts to track and plenty of hard choices. But there's no doubt these bands were completely reshaped by their new members. Whether they crystallized, exploded, burned bright, or vaporized, their critical chemistry shifted, and their music, audiences, and legacies were never the same.