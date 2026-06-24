5 Flop Solo Careers That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

So many musicians go it alone, wielding only their voice and maybe an instrument, only to fail commercially and critically. And then there are the rock stars who left their successful band for flop solo projects. Members of both camps may languish in obscurity forever, their music unfortunately never embraced by the masses, or they get their accolades and huge royalty checks decades later when the next generation of musicians enjoys, employs, and popularizes their work.

This is a very specific club of rock and rock-adjacent musicians. They put everything they had into their solo careers, or departed the safety of a band to pursue a different sound, and that music remained on record store shelves due to a largely apathetic or unappreciative public. But then a funny thing happened: acts like Nick Drake, Dennis Wilson, Debbie Harry, Alex Chilton, and Daryl Hall were on the receiving end of praise for their solo stuff by the musicians they influenced who went on to be extremely successful. Here are some solo artists that flopped the first time around that got respect years later from the younger crowd.