The 5 Best Songs That Nail '70s Power Pop

Power pop is one of the most beloved and fawned-over rock subgenres of the 1970s, and the whole style can be understood with a sampling of five representative songs. The decade was truly one of the most experimental and creatively fruitful periods in music history, with rock music veering off into so many different new and exciting directions. Along with hard rock, heavy metal, arena rock, progressive rock, punk, and new wave, the power pop movement developed, and it kept one foot in the past and one in the future.

Tightly packed and efficient music, power pop in the '70s harkened back to the early days of rock 'n' roll with its simple instrumentation of guitar, bass, and drums, while also incorporating a Beatles-style pop-rock sensibility. Grittier, louder, and often more focused on the ribald side of life than '60s British guitar pop ever was, '70s power pop was all about agitation, guitars and drums played in unison, and hooks on top of hooks on top of hooks. The genre could best be described as radio-friendly punk but played adeptly and cleanly. It had its moment throughout the 1970s, and certain bands took their representative hits to the top of the charts and into the hearts of rock fans. Here are the five songs that can serve as an audio primer of '70s power pop.