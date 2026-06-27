Elvis Presley Had His Biggest Year Ever In 1960 Thanks To A Classic Song From The Roaring '20s

Elvis Presley is closely associated with the 1950s, but an argument can be made that 1960 was the biggest year in the storied career of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, in part because his revival of the 1920s hit "Are You Lonesome Tonight" became the singer's longest-running No. 1. In no one calendar year after the establishment of the modern pop chart in 1958 did Presley have more smash hit singles. Out of his seven total No. 1 singles on the Hot 100, three of them reached the apex in 1960. After the popping "Stuck on You" and the pleading "It's Now or Never," the tender and simple ballad "Are You Lonesome To-Night?" hit the summit, spending a total of six weeks at the top.

While Presley helped bring rock 'n' roll, still in its formative and early stages, to the masses, the inspiration for the songs he recorded came from a variety of cultural sources. The origin story of "Are You Lonesome To-Night" is especially couched in long-gone entertainment history. Here's how a moody, offbeat, and very old song from the vaudeville era of the 1920s became a chart-topper in the hands of Elvis Presley in his prime.