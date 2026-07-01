Riffs That Still Rip: Lovin' Spoonful's Summer In The City & Other Classics Released 60 Years Ago This Week

Welcome to the second edition of Riffs That Still Rip, a biweekly column where we unearth some absolute classics that deserve a modern spin.

Looking back 60 years this week to the end of June and start of July 1966, it's incredible how much of the great rock music released all those decades ago still sounds fresh and even challenging. Here, we've chosen four classic rock tracks released 60 years ago this week that still deserve a spin in the summer of 2026.

Rock music was exploring new, exciting avenues in 1966, and many of the tracks released in June and July that year have gone on to become timeless classics. While some of those to have made our list are by acts that have come to define the decade, they are also notable for being wildly experimental, either as expressions of the performers' confidence to step outside of the music they had released to that point to explore new styles, or, in the case of two artists on this list, debuts that proved to be game changers for the rock genre.