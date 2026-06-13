5 Backup Singers Who Actually Carried These Classic No. 1 Hits

The best musicians are those who know exactly what is best for the song at hand, even if that means standing back and letting someone else's voice shine through for a while. The artists on this list did just that, whether by necessity or pure production instinct, sitting out some of their most iconic musical moments in order to let another singer bring something new. In each of these cases, what that new singer brought was the right stuff, helping send all of these songs to No. 1 on at least one major chart.

Not only does the addition of a renowned backup singer add star power to a song, it also adds a whole new sound that can act as a fun or emotive contrast to the main singer's own. A singer's voice is like a fingerprint, and some unique vocal features just work better for certain lyrics and styles — imagine, for example, if Fleetwood Mac singers Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham had swapped lead vocal duties so that Nicks sang "Go Your Own Way" and Buckingham led "Dreams." The idea feels alien, demonstrating that the band truly knew who was best suited to what parts. Likewise, the five songs here all feature singers who knew when to farm out vocal moments for maximum impact, leading to their famous backup singers actually carrying some of their biggest hits.