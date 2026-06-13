Legendary Groups That Started As Somebody Else's Backup Band

Bob Dylan famously went electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, and to cap off a year that was among the best of Dylan's career, he planned a tour that would include his rock songs for the first time, but needed a band to do so. He was advised to check out a group called the Hawks, which would eventually be molded into the Band.

Led by guitarist Robbie Robertson and drummer/vocalist Levon Helm, the Hawks had spent years on the road backing up rockabilly star Ronnie Hawkins. Dylan was particularly impressed with Robertson and invited him to join him on tour, and as it progressed, the rest of the Hawks joined the fray. Helm, freaked out by the hearty booing that had become de rigeur from Dylan's folkie fans whenever he strapped on an electric guitar, eventually quit.

When Dylan was laid low after a motorcycle accident in 1966, he retreated to his home in Woodstock. Meanwhile, the Hawks (with Helm back in the fold) were ensconced in a house nearby, which they'd nicknamed Big Pink. While convalescing, Dylan would regularly join them for jam sessions, which were recorded and found their way onto a now-legendary bootleg dubbed "The Basement Tapes." That ultimately led to their own record deal, with the Hawks renamed as the Band and releasing its groundbreaking 1968 debut album, "Music from Big Pink."