The 5 Best Rolling Stones Songs That Aren't Gimme Shelter Or Paint It, Black

There are certain songs by the Rolling Stones that just feel like they're impossible to avoid. Generation after generation has heard "Paint It, Black" and "Gimme Shelter," the classic tracks that taught us Mick Jagger has a curious desire to paint red doors black or that he might fade away if he can't find shelter. There are countless examples of the songs' cultural ubiquity: From U2 to W.A.S.P., it seems like major artists can't get enough of covering "Paint It, Black," and "Gimme Shelter" is a recurring soundtrack piece in the films of Martin Scorsese.

So while we can't deny that "Paint It, Black" sounds so much cooler today, it doesn't give a proper picture of the Rolling Stones' diverse array of musical explorations. With that in mind, we wanted to delve into the Rolling Stones' back catalog and unearth some of the under-appreciated gems. Some of these songs were major hits, and others are fascinating deep cuts. But what each one demonstrates is that the Rolling Stones are a band with more to offer than a tiny handful of their most legendary tracks.