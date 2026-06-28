Backup Singers Behind Huge Hits Who Quit Music For Ordinary Jobs

Backing singers are the unheralded heroes of popular music, and yet some have given it all up for a regular nine-to-five. Almost every major act has employed them at some point to give their music an extra burst, from James Brown to the Rolling Stones, whose classic track "Gimme Shelter" owes much of its power to the vocal contributions of Merry Clayton. Much of the time, these figures remain firmly in the background, never to become famous in their own right, and even if they become a featured vocalist, they can often be overshadowed by the lead.

Nevertheless, being a backing singer is a skill of its own, and one that can be lucrative as a career for many vocalists. And indeed, there are some benefits to relative musical anonymity. For one, it's far easier to return to everyday life if you tire of the music industry than for a famous star, as did these noteworthy backup singers, who worked with the cream of the music industry before returning to everyday life to pursue other careers.