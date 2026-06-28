5 Songs From The '70s Everyone Forgot Until TV Shows Made Them Hits Again

There are certain songs associated with the 1970s that received their largest audience more recently, because they were featured on TV. Some hits from the '70s never really went away, streamed and broadcast daily and recognized as foundational classic rock tracks. Others emerged during that decade, and they might have been decent-sized hits or standout deep cuts on well-received albums, but over the years, they retreated into the recesses of pop culture. But then along came their heroes: TV soundtrack supervisors needing the perfect song to set a mood.

In the 2000s and beyond, quite a few songs from the 1970s were discovered and appreciated by a whole new audience. After being employed to help sell a crucial moment of plot, character development, or comedy, these almost-forgotten tracks became modern hits in a unique and roundabout way. Here are five '70s songs the world left behind until an influential TV series brought them back from the dead.