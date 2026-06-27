Peter Gabriel Recorded This 1992 Rock Hit — Decades Later, He Sang On Sheryl Crow's Standout Cover

Maybe art-rock icon and '80s hitmaker Peter Gabriel had his best year for songs in 1986, but his passion for psychological exploration led to one of his most intriguing tunes years later, 1992's "Digging in the Dirt." Gabriel explained that the song was about exploring his shadow self; the lyrics used images of excavating the root of pain by shoveling through the emotional muck piled on top. When Sheryl Crow chose to cover the song more than 30 years later in 2024, not only did she get Gabriel's sanctioning for her version, the songwriter extraordinaire also provided guest vocals, bestowing his seal of approval on both Crow's choice to tackle the tune and her adaptation of his original version.

Crow's album featuring the collab may be named "Evolution," but it sounds like a return to the pop-rock form she set forth in her debut album "Tuesday Night Music Club." Including "Digging in the Dirt" as the song that set the LP in motion gives the record added depth, centering it on the idea that getting back to basics is actually the key to evolving. Rather than reinventing the song, Crow pays tribute to the original, leaving the structure and instrumentation largely the same while adding new shading to give it a modern spark. The result is a reminder of how powerful and primal this Gabriel composition is, introducing it to a new audience and reminding longtime fans of its dark magic.