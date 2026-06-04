5 Peter Gabriel Songs That Prove 1986 Was The Best Year Of His Career

By 1986, Peter Gabriel was looking to do something new and a bit less experimental than his earlier work. The early 1980s were a hard time for the ex-Genesis lead singer. His third and fourth albums, "Peter Gabriel III," often called "Melt," from 1980, and "Peter Gabriel IV," also known as "Security," two years later, were brilliant but far from mainstream. With his next album, "So," Gabriel managed to stay true to his art-rock roots while crafting songs that were also radio friendly.

"It was a very conscious decision on his part to come up with material that would make a very good and accessible record," Gabriel's longtime guitarist David Rhodes recalled (via Guitar World). "So there was a lot that went into it, which paid off, thank goodness." The payoff was an album full of incredible songs, from massive hits such as "Sledgehammer" to critically acclaimed tunes like "Red Rain," that demonstrated the scope of Gabriel's skills and prove 1986 was the best year of his career.