Tommy James And The Shondells All But Faded Into Obscurity Until No. 1 Covers Revived Their Legacy

Tommy James and the Shondells racked up a bunch of hits, became one of the most important rock bands of the 1960s, then largely disappeared from the conversation until 1987, when two covers of their songs by very different artists both went all the way to No. 1 on the pop chart. A garage rock band that smoothed off its edges in pursuit of a radio-friendly sensibility, Tommy James and the Shondells were a pop-rock force for a brief but productive era, churning out 14 Top 40 hits between 1966 and 1969.

Front man James, an iconic musician left surprisingly poor despite all that success due to criminality on the part of the band's label, took the lead on songs like "Hanky Panky," "Crystal Blue Persuasion," and "Gettin' Together," but the band's best and most remembered tunes are the ones that helped next-generation artists top the pop chart two decades later. In 1987, the band's legacy got a boost when two new spins on Tommy James and the Shondells hits "I Think We're Alone Now" and "Mony Mony" went to No. 1 on the Hot 100, and back-to-back at that.