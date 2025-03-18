Iconic Musicians Who Are Surprisingly Poor

Popular musicians are essentially walking money-printing machines. They sell millions of records, routinely take inescapable radio hits to the top of the pop chart, and perform in front of thousands of screaming fans in packed stadiums, all as a matter of course. That generates a lot of income for a lot of people, from record labels to concert promoters to lawyers to roadies.

And yet, rock and pop stardom doesn't necessarily guarantee financial stability for the acts themselves. Musicians can be severely mistreated by their record labels, and bad contracts, poor financial management, horrible life choices, and getting on the wrong side of luck can all help in the decay of the mass wealth accrued from musical success — if it were ever amassed at all, that is. Some music stars even die penniless. Here are some of the biggest names across classic rock, pop, R&B, country, and indie music who logically should be fairly wealthy at this point, but, owing to various and critical factors, just don't have the star bank accounts to go along with their star reputations. These well-known musicians are surprisingly strapped for cash.

