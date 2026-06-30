3 Songs You Didn't Know Stevie Nicks Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

Over her long and illustrious career, Stevie Nicks has occasionally allowed other musicians to have first crack at her songs. Whether she is a leading creative force in Fleetwood Mac or working on her own, the one constant is that she comes up with her own material. An unparalleled songwriter and musical poet, she has created resonant anthems and haunting ballads about life's big challenges, questions, and mysteries.

Stevie Nicks is a rock 'n' roll role model, and most of the time, she quickly turns compositions into hits for her band or for herself — like "Landslide," "Sara," and "Edge of Seventeen." Others she deemed not quite appropriate for her, or at least not right away. Before recording and releasing them herself, she offered them to other performers across a variety of genres. Here are three standout tracks from some lesser-known rock, pop, and country singers, all of which originated in the mind of Stevie Nicks.