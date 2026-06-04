5 Phil Collins Songs That Prove 1985 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Genesis front man Phil Collins hit a banner year in 1985 when his songs became inescapable. You could find his ear candy saturating the airwaves on radio stations, in music videos, and even at the movies, thanks to his stellar soundtrack contributions. Though he'd hit big in the early '80s with iconic songs like "In the Air Tonight," "I Don't Care Anymore," and his cover of "You Can't Hurry Love," 1985 proved to be the biggest of Collins' long and storied musical career. Added to his stellar Genesis work, it helped turn him into one of the most visible and successful pop stars of the entire decade.

Collins delivered a total of five top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 that year, racking up three No. 1s in the span of nine months. It was a mix of slow tunes, power pop, and soulful jams that showed off all his tricks. If you were a music fan at the time and you weren't grooving to "Easy Lover" or "Don't Lose My Number," you were probably slow dancing to "One More Night" or bawling your eyes out to "Separate Lives." And there's no question you were scratching your head along with all the other listeners, wondering what "Sussudio" really meant as you sang along at top volume. It was wall-to-wall Phil Collins bangers and ballads and proved that this musical luminary could handle side gigs as a solo artist and a producer for other acts while keeping the beat for the band that provided his day job.