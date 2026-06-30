5 Love Songs That Take Boomers Back To Their First High School Dance

In a very real way, the Beatles defined a generation. For a period in the mid-'60s, the Beatles set the standard for pop singles, at one point evidenced by their unbelievable milestone of holding all five of the Top 5 spots on the BillBoard Hot 100 at once. One of those five chart-toppers was the 1963 single "I Want to Hold Your Hand," a love song with lyrics about as pure as driven snow. Its steady uptempo rhythm is perfect for twisting and, although perhaps not shouting, at least some polite and chaperone-approved cheering.

One of the reasons "I Want to Hold Your Hand" stands out as a perfect high school dance song is that it was the band's first song to hit No. 1 in America. As you'd expect, it became a smash sensation with teens (and based on sales numbers, a good chunk of every demographic) countrywide. The song, like the band itself, was an almost immediate and universal sensation, making it a must-play at any dance in '64 and certainly beyond.

Unlike later Beatles work, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" is simple and obvious — it seems to take a first-thought approach to songwriting. But when you're the Beatles, the first thought is often genius, and the same is true here. By leaving their yearning in terms as simple as "And when I touch you, I feel happy inside," the Fab Four created an endearing and yet entirely inoffensive song that's perfect for evading those pesky school censors.