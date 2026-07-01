The Best Rock Covers Of 2026 (So Far)

Some of the best songs of 2026 are not from 2026 at all — they're covers of beloved and popular rock standards of the 1960s, '70s, '80s, and '90s. What turns any hit song into a standard? Covers. If a tune endures over the years to the point that future generations of bands want to make it their own, then that's a pretty good indication that the song is a treasure and that it ought to be covered even more. Underneath all of the stylistic choices employed by the original artist or the studio tricks used in the sonically specific decades of the past, a great track can handle interpretation and changes. That results in imaginative and interesting covers, making older, well-known tunes into brand-new potential hits that both praise the original and show off the substantial talents of the influenced, contemporary musicians.

It's an enduring phenomenon in rock music, and 2026 in particular witnessed a groundswell of groundbreaking and eminently listenable covers from major-label and independent artists alike. Here are the ones we found to be the most astonishing, transformative, and rocking.