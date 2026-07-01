The Best Rock Covers Of 2026 (So Far)
Some of the best songs of 2026 are not from 2026 at all — they're covers of beloved and popular rock standards of the 1960s, '70s, '80s, and '90s. What turns any hit song into a standard? Covers. If a tune endures over the years to the point that future generations of bands want to make it their own, then that's a pretty good indication that the song is a treasure and that it ought to be covered even more. Underneath all of the stylistic choices employed by the original artist or the studio tricks used in the sonically specific decades of the past, a great track can handle interpretation and changes. That results in imaginative and interesting covers, making older, well-known tunes into brand-new potential hits that both praise the original and show off the substantial talents of the influenced, contemporary musicians.
It's an enduring phenomenon in rock music, and 2026 in particular witnessed a groundswell of groundbreaking and eminently listenable covers from major-label and independent artists alike. Here are the ones we found to be the most astonishing, transformative, and rocking.
Paint It, Black — Los Dedos
The hard-charging, frenetic, and just barely restrained "Paint It, Black" is among the Rolling Stones' darkest songs and most progressive in that it added traditionally Eastern musical elements to its blues-rock sound. In 2026, U.K. band Los Dedos reinvented that 1966 No. 1 hit with another stylistic phenomenon also happening in the mid-1960s: instrumental surf rock. It's a short leap from bongos to rapid-fire drums and from sitar to agile finger-plucking up and down the guitar fretboard. As such, Los Dedos transformed "Paint It, Black" into a captivating surf rock gem as well as a convincing '60s throwback.
Overnight Sensation (Hit Record) — They Might Be Giants
With "Go All the Way," the Raspberries nailed the sound of '70s power pop, and they kept the movement going with 1974's "Overnight Sensation (Hit Record)." Ironically, They Might Be Giants celebrated the 40th anniversary of their self-titled album by covering this slightly tongue-in-cheek song about the dreams and base desires of a young band. The legendary, idiosyncratic band turns out a faithful version of the Raspberries' song and gives it more power than pop, loading up the heavy guitar, emphasizing the hooks and singalong chorus, and adding a big dose of that signature quirky They Might Be Giants humor.
Never Tear Us Apart — Matthew Ryan Jacobs
INXS's anthemic "Never Tear Us Apart" was a massive hit in 1988, but in retrospect, the song suffers under the weight of now dated '80s production techniques and a corny saxophone solo. Canada-based indie musician Matthew Ryan Jacobs stripped away all the unnecessary epic histrionics and flashy affectations to find the simple, beautiful, and haunting love song beneath. It's a cover song that's better than the original version, as Jacobs' pleading, earnest vocals and low-key electric accompaniment makes "Never Tear Us Apart" not just his own but the moving ballad it was always supposed to be.
I Ran (So Far Away) — The Beaches
Among the best cover songs that sound nothing like the original comes indie pop collective the Beaches' take on A Flock of Seagulls' 1982 new wave classic "I Ran (So Far Away)." What was formerly a robotic song played on the somewhat soulless synthesizers of the day is reborn in 2026 as a gorgeous, enveloping slice of indie pop. Drenched in evocative electronic instrumentation, "I Ran (So Far Away)" is all at once an agitated and alienated song about alienation made sad, sensual, and lush.
Making Time — The Damned
The Damned were among the initial run of U.K. punk bands in the late 1970s, but they evolved over the decades and showed off the scope of their influences. They paid tribute to their favorite bands on the 2026 covers LP "Not Like Everybody Else," and among versions of songs by Pink Floyd, the Kinks, and the Rolling Stones sits "Making Time." A 1966 single by the Creation, it's probably best known in the U.S. for its use in Wes Anderson's 1998 movie "Rushmore." Cool and crunchy, "Making Time" became fully unrestrained and rollicking when the Damned got ahold of it and made it into a gritty party song.
Kiss Off — The Dandy Warhols
The Dandy Warhols, a pop rock band with a run of popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s, released the rarities LP "Pin Ups" in 2026 and included a cover of "Kiss Off," which originated in 1983 by acoustic alt-rock band the Violent Femmes. Keyboardist Zia McCabe takes over lead vocals, providing the exact disaffected and over-it tone the song's lyrics may suggest. Yet they contrast with the overabundant drums and a wall of sound, making it a far different rejection song than the sparse original.
Wicked Game — Social Distortion
Chris Isaak brought retro crooner and old-school rock 'n' roll vibes to the mainstream with the sultry and twangy "Wicked Game," his breakthrough 1989 single. Futilely pleading with a lover to not make him fall for her, "Wicked Game" suggested that romance could be ugly and destructive, and classic punk band Social Distortion tapped into that on its raucous, chaotic 2026 cover. Keeping Isaak's recognizable riff but speeding up everything else and making it raw and dirty, Social Distortion fulfilled the anti-love love song's destiny of becoming one of self-righteous anger, well-suited to Mike Ness' gravelly vocals.
Harvest Moon – Dale Crover
Dale Crover is the drummer and later bassist for influential punk band the Melvins, and his 2026 cover of Neil Young's sweet, romantic, and pleasantly haunting 1992 folk rocker "Harvest Moon" represents a full-circle moment. Back when the Young song was originally released, Crover portrayed a younger Young in the accompanying music video. His cover shows off his versatility he's as adept at lilting acoustic rock as he as is at punk. Fittingly, the second part of the "Harvest Moon" single is a new take on "The Bit," a Melvins song.