5 Bands Who Lost The Plot Chasing A New Sound

By the time Metallica partnered with former Velvet Underground frontman Lou Reed for 2011's "Lulu," both had tarnished their reputations with perplexing albums. For Metallica, that came in the form of 2003's "St. Anger," a chaotic temper tantrum that served as therapy for a band awash in internal struggles. Lou Reed's musical aberration had been 1975's "Metal Machine Music," an album made up entirely of guitar feedback.

Both artists had course corrected with well-received subsequent albums (2008's "Death Magnetic" for Metallica and 1976's "Coney Island Baby" for Reed) but neither had fully restored their reputations, making "Lulu" a gamble. A concept album built around two plays by Frank Wedekind, "Lulu" is a dark foray into the life of a manipulative woman murdered by Jack the Ripper. The album ended up landing badly with fans and critics alike. Phil Mongredien of The Guardian commented, "... the songs are too close to aimless, unfinished jams, Reed sounds as if he's trying too hard to be controversial." Even more favorable reviews were forced to conclude that it was fundamentally divisive. Classic Rock noted, "Does it, in a word, rock? The answer there would be, well, yes and no. Traditionalist metal fans will be disappointed."

The album peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard 200, a paltry showing for Metallica, who by that point was accustomed to their albums hitting No. 1. From Lou Reed's standpoint, however, it was an accomplishment as it ended his recording career with his highest charting album since 1972's "Transformer." The album would be reevaluated in subsequent years with no less than David Bowie calling it Reed's greatest album and the YouTube music review channel Cactus Malpractice offering a largely positive analysis.