10 Albums That Nearly Destroyed These Classic Rock Legends

Even once-mighty rock groups can start to topple in a quiet but devastating way. For Genesis, that sort of experience might be epitomized by "Calling All Stations," the 1997 album that was made in the wake of upheaval. Namely, drummer and lead singer Phil Collins had left the band in 1996 (he'd already been doing solo work since the '80s). With Collins gone, vocalist Ray Wilson auditioned for his spot, winning the approval of remaining band members Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford.

But the result of their collaboration, "Calling All Stations," didn't quite live up to the Collins standard and never quite cracked Billboard's top 50 albums. Likewise, sales were disappointing. Perhaps most embarrassingly, an American tour linked to the album was cancelled due to low ticket sales. When it was reinstated, it folded yet again.

In 1998, Genesis itself crumpled, and the band was no more. Yet the former band members have defended themselves, with Wilson saying they just needed more of a chance. "When replacing someone as talented and famous as Phil, it's going to take time and patience," he told Something Else! in 2013. Rutherford has also come to the re-made band's defense, telling Innerviews that, effectively, we should have treated "Calling All Stations" as a first try. "I think had we done three albums with Ray, the first one would have been viewed as a start, but not a great one," he said.