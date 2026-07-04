At Just 27, Jimmy Page Laid Down One Of The Best Guitar Solos Of All Time

While most 27-year-olds are still figuring out life, Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page created a guitar solo that changed rock music forever. "Stairway to Heaven" — off the legendary group's 1971 untitled album — is widely regarded as one of the greatest songs of all time. A distinctively softer number than Zeppelin's other famous hits for the most part, the track allows Robert Plant's shamanic vocals to burn over the melody of Page's weeping guitar.

Around the five-and-a-half-minute mark, Page's fingers loosen, dancing around the fretboard to unleash a guitar lesson that no YouTube playthrough video could ever teach. It's two minutes for the master to step up to the plate and take center stage in a band bursting with incredible talent. By no means is Page shredding like a madman in DragonForce, but he balances the output between technical wizardry and euphony. It's as if his guitar hums and wails for the listener's pleasure.

When it's all over, Page holsters his guitar like a marksman who just hit his target on the first shot and walks into the sunset for the rest of the song. Plant completes the ascent to musical nirvana, as his isolated and haunting vocals remind us that "she's buying a stairway to heaven." Magic. Pure magic.