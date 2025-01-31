Guitar Solos That Changed Rock Music Forever

Since its genesis in the early to mid-'50s, rock music has evolved numerous times, occasionally waxing and waning in popularity but remaining a key part of many a zeitgeist in its various forms. As most fans will tell you, the guitar solo is one of rock's most defining features — there were times when playing them felt dated and stale (the late '90s/early '00s nu-metal scene immediately comes to mind), but it always found its way back to relevance within the genre. And why not — the history of rock music has seen so many great guitar players come and go, and these musicians continue to inspire up-and-coming players regardless of the era's prevailing musical trends.

Advertisement

What follows is a chronologically arranged list of guitar solos that became so iconic that they changed the game in the broader rock scene in one way or another. They may not always be the best solos in a technical sense, but they either proved to be especially influential to future generations of musicians or emblematic of the era in which they were recorded — or both.