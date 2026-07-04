Paul McCartney Co-Wrote This 1973 Theme Song —18 Years Later, A Hard Rock Cover Won A New Generation

Few of Paul McCartney's critics in the early 1970s could have imagined that, nearly two decades later, one of his post-Beatles hits would be successfully covered by one of the heaviest hard rock outfits of the late 1980s and early 1990s. But "Live and Let Die," one of McCartney's biggest songs with his band Wings, found a second life in the setlists of Los Angeles rock legends Guns N' Roses, proving McCartney's songs often had more bite than naysayers might imagine.

McCartney sometimes attracted the nickname of "the cute Beatle" – a moniker he hated — and his music is often characterized as being in the same mode. Indeed, when his working relationship with his songwriting partner John Lennon was becoming more difficult, Lennon famously dismissed some of McCartney's songwriting as "granny music."

But the characterization is far from accurate; just listen to "Helter Skelter," the 1968 McCartney composition from the Beatles' "White Album," to hear how he pioneered heavy metal before the term even existed. "Live and Let Die," meanwhile, is a track that demonstrates just how multifaceted McCartney's songwriting can be.