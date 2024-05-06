The Nickname Paul McCartney Absolutely Hated

The Beatles came from humble beginnings to become both the biggest-selling and arguably the most influential rock band of all time. The four "lads who shook the world" — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — soon conquered America, where their arrival and subsequent coast-to-coast broadcast performances on "The Ed Sullivan Show" kickstarted what came to be known in the mid-1960s as "Beatlemania."

Some might surmise that being one-quarter of the biggest rock band in the world would be stressful. For every glitzy hotel room or Grammy Award, there would be a security-managed dash to a car or an arduous tour itinerary. However, writing in his book, "1964: The Eye of the Storm," McCartney recalls that the experience was just what he had been craving. "You might think that all this was terrible, that it was painful, and that we felt like animals in a cage ... I can only speak for myself, but I did not feel that way. This was something we had always wanted, so when it actually happened, when the mounted policemen held back the crowds outside the Plaza ... I felt like we were the stars at the center of a very exciting film" (via CNN).

Nevertheless, the widespread adoration that The Beatles received sometimes stuck in the craw of individual band members. For McCartney, whose boyish face stood out in the band, it was the fact he had by then become known as "the cute Beatle," a nickname that has stuck around but which he claims he has always detested.