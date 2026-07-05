'70s Artists You'd Actually Want To Meet In Real Life

Though he died in 2010, Ronnie James Dio, the frontman of Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and Heaven and Hell, among other projects, had one of the best metal voices of all time, thanks to a secret brass-nerd youth that saw him teach himself the French horn and learn breathing techniques that he later used in singing. For a metal god whose pipes literally shredded cheap mics, though, Dio was apparently all sugar. When he was in Black Sabbath, he hand-delivered tickets to the dudes from Anthrax before they were Anthrax-the-famous-band and remembered the bands' name five years later once they got big, congratulating them on having made it. He was especially well-known for hopping out of warm cars to meet fans waiting in the cold and banking hours meeting fans.

According to Far Out, Dio was also the person who popularized the "devil horns" metalhead gesture, wanting a trademark to stand out from the Ozzy-ness of Black Sabbath. However people took it, the gesture has no Satanic origin at all: while it can be used to insult or hex someone, its most common use is to ward off the evil eye. Dio, a good Italian boy at his core, had learned it from his grandmother. (She probably rocked too).

Dio also married a stand-up lady. After his death from stomach cancer, his widow, Wendy Dio, has managed both her late husband's legacy and run a nonprofit funding cancer research, focusing on early detection.