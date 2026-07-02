The 5 Best Village People Songs That Aren't YMCA

Who would've expected a team of costumed disco singers like the Village People to become a lasting force in the music world? "Y.M.C.A.," the high school hit with supremely singable lyrics and a spell-along line dance, is a sure-fire crowd-pleaser, but these talented performers have more than just that inescapable tune in their collective jukebox.

Revisit the best-known tunes from their musical heyday, and you'll find showy performances and upbeat songs that set the stage for partying positivity. The crew's flashy character costumes that jibed with hyper-masculine archetypes and coordinated dance routines may have overpowered the sounds they created, but their musicianship was a vibrant moment in pop music history. In the process, they became a pop culture sensation and groundbreaking icons for the gay community.

There's undeniable overlap in the songs Village People became famous for, namely the high-energy disco rhythms and representative arrangements that gave dance music of the '70s its instantly recognizable personality. Not to be deterred, we've gathered the most iconic of the group's hits, from radio staples such as "In the Navy" to optimistic and adventuresome marches like "Go West." And we couldn't ignore the anthemic "Can't Stop the Music," which gave the team a fiery title tune from their very own musical film — a pinnacle that may have seemed like simple cheeseball entertainment, but we think also declared the popularity of this one-of-a-kind act.