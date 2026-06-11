'70s High School Hits With Supremely Singable Lyrics

For high schoolers in the 1970s, music was paramount, and plenty of songs resonated with teens of the time. While some tracks rocked out, others made you want to dance or, alternately, get into your feelings. One thing all genres and formats could do, though, was make you want to sing along. Here, we're highlighting some of the tunes that high schoolers loved to sing in the '70s.

A high school hit can be anything that would have resonated with teens. Sometimes, these songs have lyrics that are geared toward the youth, while others may have to do with love, crushes, or those kinds of all-encompassing feelings that many young people grapple with for the first time. Of course, some tunes are easier for the masses to sing than others. And while it's fun to pretend we can hit those high notes trying to sing the lyrics to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" or carry the tune properly for ABBA's deceptively simple-sounding "Dancing Queen," we quickly realize we cannot.

In the '70s, there were plenty of great songs that were irresistible to sing along with, consequences be damned. For our picks, we look at a variety of styles of singable songs from the Jackson 5 to Alice Cooper, Janis Joplin to the Village People. These hit songs were fun to sing for kids in high school in the '70s and have retained that quality throughout the decades.