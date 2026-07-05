5 Jimi Hendrix Songs That Prove 1967 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Jimi Hendrix only released three studio albums before his tragic death in 1970 at just 27 years old. Yet more than five decades later, he's still in the conversation when it comes to the greatest or most influential guitarists in rock. In 1967, his star rose quickly with the release of his first two albums, "Are You Experienced" and "Axis: Bold as Love." Thanks to the chart success he had that year, coupled with his breakout performance at the Monterey Pop Festival, we argue that 1967 was the best of his career.

Obviously, Hendrix fans will have opinions, and his 1968 album "Electric Ladyland" has plenty of stand-out songs as he delved deeper into his craft, including his biggest U.S. hit, "All Along the Watchtower." In 1969, he electrified Woodstock with his iconic rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Still, 1967 was when Hendrix was going pretty gangbusters in the U.K., where he went to kick off his career and where he ultimately spent his last days. Ironically, he never charted as well in the U.S. as he did in the U.K., but pop charts are not always the best measure of songs that stand the test of time, and Hendrix is certainly a legend for more than a few hits.

As one of the architects of psychedelic rock, he took listeners on sonic journeys. He did this not only with his guitar prowess but also because he was an effects-pedals geek, pioneering new sounds in real time as they were being invented, imbuing his songs with aural color. In 1967, Hendrix introduced rock fans to something brand new. Here's a look at the songs that made that year the best of his career.