The 5 Most Covered Songs Of The '90s

The '90s wasn't only a decade that was popular because of humanity's obsessions with slap bracelets, Beanie Babies, and "Friends." No, it's also fondly remembered for the timeless classics on the radio and MTV (when it still played music). So, it shouldn't be all too surprising to find out that some of the biggest hits of the era have been covered by many artists since then.

Whether it be the resident performer outside the train station or mainstream artists paying tribute to musicians who influenced them, these renditions continue to keep songs alive for new generations. The '90s was a little bit of everything and all over the place musically, and the same can be said about which have become the most popular covers — from a wildly catchy Christmas tune that refuses to quit to arguably the anthem of grunge.

Now, what's the methodology for uncovering the top five tracks here? Well, that's where a resource like WhoSampled comes in handy. It collects the data of where a song has been covered, by whom, where, and when. We've gone ahead and done the research, narrowing down the filters and verifying the information to find the top contenders — and here they are.