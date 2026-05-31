5 Love Songs From 1990 That Sound Even Sweeter Today

Forget about all the scandals and controversies that plagued Mötley Crüe for a second. When the rock band puts aside all its nonsense, a talented group of musicians resides there. More than just creators of party hearty anthems, they were capable of harnessing a genuine power ballad that captured the feeling of young, reckless love. "Without You" — a single from the album "Dr. Feelgood" — is a classic example.

Achieving Mötley Crüe's second-highest position on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990, "Without You" is a swaying love song written by a man to a woman, describing how his life is better with her in it. At the same time, he emphasizes how everything would fall apart if she left. Spoiler alert: It doesn't.

The true story behind Mötley Crüe's "Without You" is that it's inspired by Tommy Lee's real-life marriage to actor Heather Locklear, whom even Lee's future wife Brittany Furlan would say was "the love of his life" (via People). It wasn't Lee who wrote the song, though; it was his bandmate Nikki Sixx. "They were coming over to my place all the time," Sixx told Rolling Stone. "I thought to myself one day, 'Without You' coming from Tommy's perspective, life would not be the same. It was a good relationship at that time." Even though Lee and Locklear's romance didn't last, someone else noticed the power of their connection — and that cherished moment in time lives on through the music.