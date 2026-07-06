The 5 Best Hall And Oates Songs That Aren't Maneater

Hall and Oates may have gone their separate ways with an acrimonious split, but during the days when they ruled the airwaves — and before their complicated relationship got the better of them — they made premium pop music that helped define the direction of the industry. "Maneater" may remain one of their most readily identified songs and a No. 1 classic, but the pair have a back catalog rich with earworms that flooded the airwaves in their time. Even if their contributions to music culture of the '70s and '80s are sometimes overlooked in favor of flashier acts that captured the spotlight, the duo's finest songs deserve to be celebrated as tuneful masterworks in their own right.

With 34 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, six of which are No. 1 hits out of a whopping 16 that made the Top 10, Hall and Oates make it challenging to pick only five unforgettable tracks. We went with our gut — and our earbuds — and chose songs that audiences ate up but also show the range they covered in their decades-long run together. Our favorites from the back catalog of this pop sensation include heartbreakers like "She's Gone" and "Wait for Me," standing alongside the audio sunshine of "You Make My Dreams" and "Did It in a Minute." Rounding out the list with "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling" shows the pair's impeccable skill at transforming a cover song into a whole new deal while honoring the spirit of the original.