The Best-Charting Rock Single Of 1980 Sounds Even Cooler Today

Rock was in good hands in 1980. Two Queen classics in the form of "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Another One Bites the Dust" danced their way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, while Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall, Part II" followed suit. Yet neither band could lay claim to being the best-charting rock single of 1980, since that honor belonged to Blondie's "Call Me."

Debbie Harry and the gang's single entered the Billboard Hot 100 in the middle of February. Two months later, the track climbed to the top spot and stayed there for six weeks, tying with Kenny Rogers' "Lady" for the most time spent at No. 1 that year. "Call Me" would stay on the chart for 25 weeks.

Undoubtedly, the song was further boosted by the fact that it was created for the Paul Schrader film "American Gigolo," starring Richard Gere. The extra Hollywood rub, coupled with the synth-meets-punk fervor, ensured that "Call Me" stood out for all the right reasons. Funnily enough, this Blondie song almost went to Stevie Nicks. Make no mistake, Nicks is talented in her own right, but "Call Me" is all about Harry's delivery, which is why it still stands the test of time today.