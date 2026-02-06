5 Iconic Tracks The Beatles Biopics Better Not Mess Up

Filmmaker Sam Mendes doesn't do small. The director of films like "American Beauty," "Jarhead," and "Skyfall" decided that rather than assemble a single biopic about the Beatles, he plans to do four, with each movie focusing on an individual member. The best part? All four films will be released simultaneously. Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, and Barry Keoghan play John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, respectively. Each is expected to play instruments and sing in some scenes.

For fans, there are two non-negotiables here: tell a true story about the Beatles and don't mess up the classic tracks. As musical biopics, there should be enough time dedicated to reenacting the English rock band's most memorable songs — and with the talent attached to the projects, it all appears to be in good hands. However, this is the film industry, after all. When logical sense tells you to turn left, some folks zigzag and breakdance in the parking lot. Needless to say, anything is possible.

We picked five tracks that we think stand a good chance of being included in the movies, so we're particularly precious about them and the cast and crew doing right by the music and musicians. Let's keep our fingers crossed that Mendes and Co. don't destroy the following iconic songs from the legendary group. If they do, and all hope is lost, we reserve the right to refer to this version of the Beatles as the Cockroaches.