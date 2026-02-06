5 Iconic Tracks The Beatles Biopics Better Not Mess Up
Filmmaker Sam Mendes doesn't do small. The director of films like "American Beauty," "Jarhead," and "Skyfall" decided that rather than assemble a single biopic about the Beatles, he plans to do four, with each movie focusing on an individual member. The best part? All four films will be released simultaneously. Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, and Barry Keoghan play John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, respectively. Each is expected to play instruments and sing in some scenes.
For fans, there are two non-negotiables here: tell a true story about the Beatles and don't mess up the classic tracks. As musical biopics, there should be enough time dedicated to reenacting the English rock band's most memorable songs — and with the talent attached to the projects, it all appears to be in good hands. However, this is the film industry, after all. When logical sense tells you to turn left, some folks zigzag and breakdance in the parking lot. Needless to say, anything is possible.
We picked five tracks that we think stand a good chance of being included in the movies, so we're particularly precious about them and the cast and crew doing right by the music and musicians. Let's keep our fingers crossed that Mendes and Co. don't destroy the following iconic songs from the legendary group. If they do, and all hope is lost, we reserve the right to refer to this version of the Beatles as the Cockroaches.
Love Me Do
"Love Me Do" might not be the Beatles' best song, but it's the band's debut single from 1962; therefore, its importance in the grand context of the overall story cannot be understated. Of course, everyone knows the melody to this song, as the harmonica plays a crucial role in the backbone of the sound, as well as Paul McCartney and John Lennon's dynamic duet.
While not an overly complicated track to perform, especially compared to something like Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" or DragonForce's "Through the Fire and Flames," "Love Me Do" is a seminal song in the history of rock 'n' roll. In real life, it marked the first stop in the Beatles' journey to world domination. On screen, it'll be the ultimate test to see if the actors' portrayals are able to convince the audience.
The good news is that Paul Mescal already has experience singing on film, as he starred and contributed to the music of 2022's "Carmen" movie. Now, it's all down to the chemistry between Mescal and Harris Dickinson for this pivotal track. Will they be in sync as much as McCartney and Lennon were? We sure hope so. If they get it right, don't be surprised to see them become actors who won Oscars playing real-life musicians.
Hey Jude
Arguably, one of the most famous Beatles songs, "Hey Jude," holds the distinction of being a ballad that held the No. 1 spot for the longest period in 1968 with a nine-week run. In addition to this, it's widely regarded as one of the best songs of all time, so expect to see a lot of ears (and opinions) perk up when this track appears in a biopic.
The challenge here isn't only in terms of the actors portraying the Beatles, but also whether they can play the song together. "Hey Jude" features an orchestral element, as well as backing vocals from multiple people for the unmistakable and chest-bursting chorus. The question is, does a biopic attempt a stripped-down and intimate version of the song, or go full throttle and show off the communal quality of this track? Honestly, it needs to be the latter to demonstrate how powerful this song is as a sing-along for people around the world.
"Hey Jude" is a special song for Beatles fans, and it has transcended music to become a matchday chant for popular English footballer Jude Bellingham, so this is one iconic track that no one can afford to mess up. If it bombs, let's just replace the lyrics with, "How crude."
Yellow Submarine
Out of all the Beatles songs, the one we're most curious to see and hear being played in a biopic is "Yellow Submarine," which is off the 1966 album "Revolver" and inspired the 1968 animated film of the same name. Playful, bouncy, and more like a children's sing-along anthem than a rock 'n' roll hammer, this is a distinctively different side of the band.
Equally important, "Yellow Submarine" is known as the Ringo Starr song, since the drummer takes lead vocals here. Ringo only sang lead on 11 Beatles songs. He was never a Phil Collins in the sense that his vocal ability matched his drumming; still, it's impossible to miss him when he appears. This track succeeds because he takes the captain's seat and pilots the "Yellow Submarine" down his own path.
Will Barry Keoghan be able to capture the uniqueness of Ringo Starr in his rendition of the track if it does feature in the biopic? Don't bet against him, as this Irish actor has proven to be a chameleon on screen. We remember how he changed his voice as the Joker in a deleted scene from 2022's "The Batman." He knows how to give viewers the full experience of the character he's playing.
Come Together
Think of classic rock songs from 1969, and there's one that always comes to mind instantly: the Beatles' "Come Together." It's a legendary song in rock 'n' roll history, thanks to the booming bass and groovin' beat laying down the foundation for a foot-tapping favorite. Yeah, it also helps that the chorus is so simple and easy enough to remember for anyone to join in.
Many artists have covered the song over the years, and technically speaking, any rendition in a biopic will be a cover of it, too. The good news is that since it's such a well-known track that most people have heard at least once in their lives, there's less chance of anyone flubbing it in a major movie.
Even so, don't take away from the pressure of getting it right here. It's a bona fide classic, belonging both to the Beatles and the rock genre. No one wants to do a terrible job of it and be placed in the same bush league as some of the infamous auditions seen on "American Idol" or "The Voice." Sam Mendes, please don't let anyone have to say, "It's gonna be a no from me, dawg."
Let It Be
The inspirations behind the Beatles' "Let It Be" continue to be discussed to this day. Whichever way anyone wants to interpret it, the song is the title track off the band's final album. Resultantly, one cannot ignore the mood and poignancy of the song, as it comes across as a group accepting the last chapter and that its time is up. It's melancholic, since it's a goodbye but also a pat on the back to say it'll all be okay.
Anyone with a slight interest in cinema already envisions how "Let It Be" could be used in a movie. From the camera angles to the Beatles' faces, it's the perfect track to showcase the end of an era. As performers, there's no doubt that Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn will be able to capture the emotional meaning behind this turbulent time in the Beatles' lives, but can they do this and convey it through music?
"Let It Be" stands out as a landmark track in the history of the Beatles. It holds meaning and reason that could make or break any adaptation's attempt at telling the full story. It could very well be the centerpiece at the heart of the narrative in the end; the whole aspect of "don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."