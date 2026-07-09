The 5 Most-Covered Songs Kenny Rogers Ever Recorded

With a warm, velvety baritone, Kenny Rogers was a peerless interpreter of songs, and he made each his own, regardless of whether he wrote it or not. So, it's little wonder that some of his most-cherished hits are also the most covered by other artists. Across genres, decades, and language barriers, various renditions of his songs crop up, breathing new life into them and adding to their legacy.

Artists you'd expect, such as Johnny Cash, and some you never would, like Leonard Nimoy, have all taken a swing. "Sweet Music Man," a modest '70s hit for Rogers, has become a set list staple for generations of guitar pickers and crooners. Covers of classics like "The Gambler" and "Ruby, Don't Come to Town" come in many styles and languages, finding second lives in genres beyond country, including pop, alternative, punk, and indie rock. Coming in as many flavors as there are musicians interpreting them, each version reminds us of what makes Rogers' music so timeless. Indeed, his songs from the '60s and '70s sound even cooler today, in part, because there are so many renditions.

Since emerging in the late 1950s until he passed away in 2020, Rogers slid between genres, while always sounding like himself. That's why bands and musicians of all stripes have dipped into his extensive catalog and pulled up brilliant results. If 24 No. 1 charting hits or 12 No. 1 records on the Billboard Hot 200 aren't proof that Rogers was a force of nature, we don't know what is, and covers of his songs continue to delight.