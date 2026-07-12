The 5 Most Unexpected Rock Collabs Of The '70s & '80s

Whatever your opinion about the Sex Pistols, there's no denying their massive impact on music in the United Kingdom and beyond. The quartet split in January 1978, though the reasons why they broke up had nothing to do with the baffled public or horrified government officials who greeted them on their first and only U.S. tour. Undeterred by the departures of both John Lydon and Sid Vicious, manager Malcolm McLaren decided he could still sell the Pistols as a marketable commodity with a new frontman, and he chose the most unlikely of figures to fill John Lydon's boots: convicted robber and prison escapee Ronnie Biggs.

Biggs was part of the notorious gang behind England's 1963 Great Train Robbery. He escaped from prison in 1965 and fled to Brazil, where he was living when McLaren called him and asked if the band could visit. Biggs agreed and, according to him, the idea of jamming with the Pistols was just a bit of fun. The resulting ditty, "No One Is Innocent, a Punk Prayer by Ronnie Biggs," featured in the soundtrack to the 1980 Sex Pistols biopic "The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle," though it was banned by the BBC, and U.K. radio stations refused to play it.

Biggs' lack of musical talent wasn't an issue, but his lyrics definitely were. "No One Is Innocent" referenced German Nazi official Martin Bormann as well as convicted murderers Myra Hindley and Ian Brady. Biggs told the Record Mirror in 1978 (via sexpistols.net) that if God was going to save the queen, then "he has to save everybody or nobody. Because, no ­one, absolutely no one, is innocent."