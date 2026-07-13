5 Rock Musicians Who Chased College Degrees While Famous

Being a rock star can be a full-time job. Between rehearsals, recording sessions, touring, and press sessions, not to mention business meetings with managers, agents, and record label owners, it's surprising that they find time to enjoy themselves. And yet, some of the biggest names in rock have managed their time so well that they have earned college degrees, usually in subjects unrelated to music, after they found fame.

Here are five rockers who decided to go back to college to pursue academic interests, and managed to graduate despite the trappings of fame and the potential pitfalls of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle — most notably the partying. It's arguable that, with a certain amount of financial security afforded to them and an enjoyable day job to come back to, rock stars may have it easier than most when it comes to taking on academic pursuits on the side. But we all know how difficult it is juggling multiple projects at the best of times, and earning degrees while maintaining a rock career is still a major achievement. Hopefully, the parallel academic pursuits of legends such as Dexter Holland and Brian May will serve as a source of inspiration for anyone looking to make their own music, write a novel, or pursue any other dream while working their usual nine-to-five.