The 5 Best Bass Solos In Rock History

A confident "bass solo take one!" is heard at the start of this track-length solo from Metallica bassist Cliff Burton. Recorded for the group's 1983 debut "Kill 'Em All," "(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth" stands as a testament to Burton's virtuosity, compositional prowess, and innovation. The piece opens with an arpeggiated neo-classical passage reminiscent of J.S. Bach's solo suites for cello, albeit channeled through a fuzz-wah bass guitar. That first half of the performance certainly shows Burton's technical ability, but in a structured, melody-oriented manner that eschews the over-the-top noodling of so much metal soloing. The result is a contemplative eye in the storm of Metallica's thundering debut.

That peaceful reverie is interrupted by an abrupt shift into wailing rock guitar style runs accompanied by drummer Lars Ulrich. Suddenly we are given a window into what it might have sounded like if Jimi Hendrix had taken up bass instead of the six string. The solo has been extensively analyzed by bass and guitar aficionados and rightly so: it was a bold statement that defied the stylistic conventions of thrash metal and helped to establish Metallica not just as rising stars but as genuine artists.

Burton's work as a player and composer would be heard throughout "Kill 'Em All" and the subsequent two Metallica albums, 1984's "Ride the Lightning" and 1986's "Master of Puppets," but his time with the band was cut short due to his 1986 death in a bus accident. The follow up album, 1988's "...And Justice for All," would feature an enigmatic recording of Burton doing spoken word as his final contribution to the band.