The 5 Best Bass Riffs In Classic Rock

A hit pop song once declared it's all about that bass, and that's certainly been the case within the realm of classic rock. In fact, there are some iconic rock songs in which the four-stringed instrument pulls focus, laying down a lowdown groove that not only drives the track, but has actually come to define it.

Truth be told, the humble bass is often seen as the workhorse in a rock band, providing a steady, deep foundation upon which the vocals, guitars, drums, keyboards, and other assorted sonic elements can shine. In that respect, the bass is an often-overlooked yet utterly essential component of any rock song; even the music of the Doors, one of the few bands to famously have no bass player, featured memorable bass lines courtesy of keyboardist Ray Manzarek's left hand.

Certain songs, though, feature the bass in ways that bring the instrument to the forefront, not merely as the underlying foundation but as a melodic element unto itself. When circling in on those considered to be the best, we focused on iconic tracks that emphasize the bass to such a degree that it's simply impossible to imagine them without it. That's why the following songs contain the five best bass riffs in classic rock.