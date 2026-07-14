Rock Stars Who Smashed Stereotypes With Long-Term Relationships

Frank Sinatra famously sang about "love and marriage" and how "you can't have one without the other." Well, he was wrong, since there are rock stars who stayed with their partners for a heck of a long time but never walked down the aisle together. Sure, they might have said no to the extra-expensive wedding cake and various freeloader festivities. But it stands to reason that these unions serve as timely reminders that love doesn't need a license to exist — and even rock 'n' rollers can have successful long-term relationships. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with those who chose to make it official either. In fact, it's sweet how some of the longest marriages in rock 'n' roll history smash every stereotype known to mankind.

Much like marriage, though, even long-term relationships can fall apart. Sometimes people change. Sometimes their relationships change. Even so, the fact that even rock stars are still able to make love work in a harsh industry for a sustained period of time gives renewed hope for others that it's entirely possible to fight through hell to find heaven with someone else — even if it isn't always forever.