Rock Stars Who Smashed Stereotypes With Long-Term Relationships
Frank Sinatra famously sang about "love and marriage" and how "you can't have one without the other." Well, he was wrong, since there are rock stars who stayed with their partners for a heck of a long time but never walked down the aisle together. Sure, they might have said no to the extra-expensive wedding cake and various freeloader festivities. But it stands to reason that these unions serve as timely reminders that love doesn't need a license to exist — and even rock 'n' rollers can have successful long-term relationships. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with those who chose to make it official either. In fact, it's sweet how some of the longest marriages in rock 'n' roll history smash every stereotype known to mankind.
Much like marriage, though, even long-term relationships can fall apart. Sometimes people change. Sometimes their relationships change. Even so, the fact that even rock stars are still able to make love work in a harsh industry for a sustained period of time gives renewed hope for others that it's entirely possible to fight through hell to find heaven with someone else — even if it isn't always forever.
Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) and Jim Root (Slipknot)
Considering the nature of the rock 'n' roll circus lifestyle, performers meet lots of other bands and musicians while on the road. Naturally, friendships and camaraderie develop between them. Sometimes, though, something more happens: love. That's exactly what happened between Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia and Slipknot and Stone Sour guitarist Jim Root. The pair dated for 13 years, becoming one of rock and metal's most famous power couples.
It wasn't easy, though. Not only were they part of major bands with grueling touring schedules, but they also lived on different continents — Root in North America and Scabbia in Europe. "Well, my lifestyle is challenging already," Scabbia revealed to Revolver (via Blabbermouth). "Because I travel a lot and I work very hard. So you have to learn to live your life in a different way, but in a way that works for you. So for me to even think about a normal relationship would be something weird."
They collaborated musically as well, with Scabbia contributing to the "Look Outside Your Window" album that Root worked on with several of his Slipknot collaborators. However, in December 2017, Scabbia confirmed — without mentioning Root by name — that the couple had broken up. "I have ended a very long relationship who fulfilled 13 years of my existence and my heart," she wrote on her Facebook page.
Mick Jagger (The Rolling Stones) and Jerry Hall
As part of one of the most important rock bands of the 1960s, the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger turned into a worldwide celebrity. The legendary rock frontman had no shortage of potential suitors either. As a matter of fact, Ultimate Classic Rock even managed to create a list of 64 women associated with the singer throughout his life. However, his long-term relationship with former model and actor Jerry Hall is arguably his most famous yet.
Hall met Jagger while she was still dating Roxy Music's Bryan Ferry. Eventually, she gave in to Jagger's charms and started to date him in 1977, even though Jagger was still married at the time. The pair stayed together for over two decades and had four children. With that being said, there was a dispute regarding whether they were ever married or not. In 1990, Hall and Jagger had a marriage ceremony in Bali. However, after Hall and Jagger split up, the former initiated divorce proceedings against the latter — but a judge ruled that their marriage was actually invalid.
In June 2026, Hall revealed to Vogue that she and Jagger are on good terms. "He and I get on really well," she said. "I can only think nice things about him. You know, when you're young, people get crushes on people and do stupid things all the time, don't they?"
Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins) and Yelena Yemchuk
The Smashing Pumpkins and Billy Corgan created a rock album that defined the '90s with the release of 1995's "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," and there was an overall artistry to the group that made them stand out from many of their contemporaries. Part of the reason for this success was the presence of creative Yelena Yemchuk. Notably, she directed a few of the band's music videos and was responsible for the art of the 1998 album "Adore."
Yemchuk wasn't only Corgan's creative collaborator, as the pair started a romance sometime in the '90s too. Corgan even wrote the song "Stand Inside Your Love" — off 2000's "Machina/The Machines of God" — about Yemchuk. Still, it's difficult to determine if this is him professing his love for her or one last attempt at trying to stay together since they broke up soon afterward.
As Corgan revealed in a 2005 interview, the split from Yemchuk had an impact on the writing process of his solo album "TheFutureEmbrace." "I finally severed, for good, this nine-year relationship with my ex-girlfriend that really ended two years before that, but there was still all this drama," he explained. Yemchuk would go on to marry "The Bear" actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) and Scarlett Sabet
Life is a journey — not a destination. As much as people try to predict how it will pan out or when milestones will happen, it never turns out as anybody imagines it. This perspective applies to love as well. Look at Led Zeppelin's master shredder Jimmy Page as a prime example: He'd been married twice before, but he found a brand-new relationship at the age of 70.
In August 2014, Page began a relationship with poet Scarlett Sabet. As Sabet described to Tatler, they met through mutual acquaintances, and Page complimented her poetry, but it wasn't a fiery and passionate romance from the get-go. It took time for them to get to know each other and build a stronger connection. "With me, he wasn't remotely flirty," Sabet said. "I kept bumping into him. One time I was walking to Whole Foods and saw him with his son and daughter, and he introduced us. Then he bumped into me and my parents on our way to dinner. It was strange."
Eventually, Sabet moved into Page's home, and news broke that they were a couple. As of this writing, the pair are still together. "He really is my best friend and the person who makes me laugh the most," she said.
Bret Michaels (Poison) and Kristi Gibson
Poison vocalist Bret Michaels had a high-profile relationship with Pamela Anderson in the '90s. Some time after that romance fizzled out, he began dating Kristi Gibson in the same decade. The pair built a life together, welcoming two daughters, while Gibson stood by Bret Michaels as he experienced several tragedies.
In 2010, on the season finale of his reality series "Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It," Michaels proposed to Gibson, and she said yes. They didn't walk down the aisle, though. After being together for over 16 years, they decided to split in 2012. But not so fast, in case everybody wants to start singing "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" here.
In 2023, People referred to the couple as "on-and-off." "We're great parents together, and we sincerely love our kids," Michaels added. Then, in August 2025, he had tongues wagging and fans debating about the status of his and Gibson's relationship after he posted pictures of them on his Instagram account. "A happy anniversary, Kristi, from then til now and all the great moments in between, including our beautiful daughters Raine and Jorja ... Carpe Diem!" he wrote.