The 5 Best Bee Gees Songs For Getting Over A Breakup

A lot of songs about heartache lament a love that was perfect — something once-in-a-lifetime that was tragically lost, leaving things forever changed. On "The Way It Was," the Bee Gees chose instead to focus on the other 99% of relationships. You know, the ones that don't fit into a neat category of emotion or memory that are made from equal parts good and bad. Refreshingly, the Bee Gees really do sing about the way it was, or is, for the vast majority of people lamenting a relationship lost while still trying to make sense of all the parts that never quite fit.

Fitting for a song about such imperfection, it's stuck in a middling spot toward the end of "Children of the World," an album that saw the band experimenting with new producers, production techniques, and musical directions. "The Way Is Was" rests somewhere between the soft R&B of their earlier work and the disco that followed next. It could be that this personal and professional flux inspired the Gibbses to tackle the messiness inherent to the track.

"There were smiles and there were tears" is the simple premise of the song. In the chorus, Robin and Barry opine, "Wasn't that the way it was? / Two strangers reaching for a worthless cause." Yet they imply the cause is only worthless thanks to a lack of effort, as in "Wasn't that the love we shared / Or just the restless years when no one cared?" Perfect or imperfect, the relationship only dies when those in it give up.