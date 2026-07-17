3 Songs You Didn't Know Van Morrison Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

Van Morrison is one of the most legendary vocalists and songwriters of the 20th century, who incorporated a wide range of disparate elements from Christian mysticism to American folk tales in his work, as well as a huge sonic palette that took in a range of genres from folk to jazz. It's no surprise, then, that many of Morrison's own compositions have been widely covered, such as his classic songs "Into the Mystic," "Moondance," and "Gloria," but in some cases during Morrison's long career, he intentionally wrote for other artists.

Here we look at the few occasions we can find where that happened, including a surprisingly low-key duet with a major band that's something of a revelation, especially for those not familiar with his deeper cuts. Going beyond his signature songs, these are the Morrison compositions that were first recorded by other artists before he performed them — which, as you will see, is a surprisingly rare occurrence.